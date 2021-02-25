Photo Credit: PM Netanyahu

Four new sites, part of Hezbollah’s missile deployment in Beirut, have recently been uncovered by the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center.

A command and control site, two production and storage sites, and one launch site, and join the 28 sites related to the deployment of Hezbollah’s missile array in Beirut which Alma exposed in July 2020.

The first recently identified site is located in the proximity of the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.

A production site for Iranian Fatah-110 missiles is located in the proximity Ghobeiry neighborhood, near the Ministry of Labor building.

Another missile production site is located about 100 meters from a gas station, and about 250 meters from the “Ansar” football field and various restaurants.

The Fatah-110 has a range of 300 km and improved accuracy.

A suspected rocket launching site is located an open area about 100 meters from the Ansar football field, Al Amena Gas Station and an Executive Aircraft Tarmac adjacent to Hariri International Airport.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly in September and exposed a secret arms depot adjacent to a gas company, and a few meters away from a gas station, embedded in civilian housing.

He then exposed the entrance to Hezbollah’s missile factory, situated near the gas company.

Another underground site for the production of precision missile components located in the Alelichi neighborhood is located under four seven-story residential buildings that house over 70 families. About 130 meters north of the site is a church, and at the same distance is a medical center.

A third underground site for the production of precision missile components in the Shuifat neighborhood is located under five residential buildings that house about 50 families. About 90 meters north of the site there is a mosque.

“Iran and Hezbollah have deliberately put you and your families in grave danger” he warned, calling on the residents of Beirut to “make clear is that what they have done is unacceptable. You should tell them, tear these depots down.”

He called on the international community to “insist that Hezbollah stop using Lebanon and Lebanese civilians as human shields.”

Israel and the IDF have previously exposed, both at the UN and in other diplomatic channels and in the media, Hezbollah military sites that risk the Lebanese population.

In 2018, Netanyahu exposed missile sites in the heart of Beirut.

Following Netanyahu’s speech, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan stated that “Hezbollah’s continued development of its terror infrastructure within Lebanon will lead to a much greater disaster than what happened at the port of Beirut.”

He called on the Security Council to declare all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization, and not only its military wing.