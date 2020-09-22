A big explosion rocked the southern Lebanese town of Ain Qana, 30 miles south of Beirut, on Tuesday afternoon, causing four casualties, security sources and eyewitnesses told local media.
شاهد | الانفجار الذي وقع في مركز #حزب_الله في بلدة #عين_قانا جنوب #لبنان#الحدث pic.twitter.com/87CzfRKWLt
— ا لـ حـ ـد ث (@AlHadath) September 22, 2020
It appears the blast hit a house belonging to Hezbollah, according to a security source and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed.
Hezbollah imposed a security lockdown on the entire area.
Images from Lebanese news media show clouds of dark smoke rising from the structure. The cause of the blast is not yet known.
A huge explosion in southern Lebanon between Jabaa and Ain Qana in the Iqlim al-Tuffah pic.twitter.com/wOFNIX9tt6
— INTELSky (@Intel_Sky) September 22, 2020
