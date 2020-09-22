Photo Credit: Al Hadath on Twitter
Ain Qana explosion, Sept. 22, 2020

A big explosion rocked the southern Lebanese town of Ain Qana, 30 miles south of Beirut, on Tuesday afternoon, causing four casualties, security sources and eyewitnesses told local media.

Advertisement

It appears the blast hit a house belonging to Hezbollah, according to a security source and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed.

Hezbollah imposed a security lockdown on the entire area.

Images from Lebanese news media show clouds of dark smoke rising from the structure. The cause of the blast is not yet known.

Advertisement
Loading Facebook Comments ...