Photo Credit: IDF

The soldiers of the IDF’s 8th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit under the command of the 91st Division located and destroyed four subterranean Hezbollah terror tunnels on Saturday.

The forces are continuing “limited, localized, targeted” ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon.

The brigade’s engineering troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit and the Northern Command’s engineering unit, destroyed all the tunnel routes with over 100 tons of explosive material.

The destroyed routes included an underground Hezbollah ‘Radwan Force’ command center, which included an area for weapons storage, supplies for extended stays, motorbikes, living quarters, ammunition, and more.

Dozens of weapons were located near the underground terrorist infrastructure, including land mines, anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, grenades, RPG launchers, machine guns, AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and equipment for communication, targeting, and observation.

The troops have located and destroyed more than 50 tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure in mosques, schools, and other civilian buildings.

In addition, the forces located a weapons storage facility containing hundreds of enemy assets, destroyed terrorist infrastructure, and eliminated many terrorists.

Late in the day on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters command center in the Dahieh section of Beirut, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings to the population in the area.

The strike came as part of the effort to damage Hezbollah weapons storage and manufacturing facilities embedded beneath residential buildings in the heart of the Lebanese capital, endangering the population in the area.

