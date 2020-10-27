Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Claudine Aoun, the daughter of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, surprised the Lebanese Al-Jadid channel when she stated that “on my part, there is no impediment to signing a peace agreement with Israel, once the border and Palestinian refugee issues are resolved. The conflict between us is political and not ideological,” she said.

Michel Aoun is an ally of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and therefore this statement is receiving a lot of attention inside and outside of Lebanon.

Claudine, who also serves as an adviser to her father, said that she “is defending the Lebanese interest and therefore asks if there is any point in continuing the state of war with Israel.”

“France and Germany also did not remain enemies after the war,” she explained.

In response to the interviewer, she asserted that “I am not banned from talking about a peace agreement with Israel, it is my right to freedom of speech.”

Aoun recently said that she wanted to visit Jerusalem, but that the issues facing a peace agreement must be resolved first.