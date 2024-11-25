Photo Credit: MDA

An elderly man was wounded in an early morning barrage of some 20 rockets launched at Nahariya and its surrounding communities by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The 75-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to his head. He was treated at the scene before being taken by Magen David Adom (MDA) to Galilee Medical Center.

According to the IDF, some of the rockets were intercepted but others managed to get through Israel’s aerial defenses and landed in Nahariya and elsewhere.

The attack followed a day in which the terrorist army fired some 300 rockets at northern and central Israel, wounding at least nine people, including some in serious condition, and causing significant damage.

About two weeks ago, two people were killed in Nahariya in a similar Hezbollah rocket attack.

