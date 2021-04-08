Photo Credit: Memri

Former Lebanese justice minister Maj. Gen. (ret.) Ashraf Rifi said on Monday that Hezbollah was an enemy of the Lebanese State.

Rifi, who is also the former director-general of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (the national police), told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya the Shi’ite militia was a collaborator of Iran, which he likened to Nazi Germany.

Advertisement



The only difference between Iran and Nazi Germany was scope, he said, predicting that like the Nazis the Islamic Republic would end in destruction and suicide.

Hezbollah seeks to drag Lebanon down with it, said Rifi, but the Lebanese people “do not wish to commit suicide.”

Lebanon was once referred to as the “Switzerland of the Middle East” he said, and would be so again once it has removed Iranian weapons and hegemony from within its borders.