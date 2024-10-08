Photo Credit: IDF

A fourth Israeli combat brigade has entered Lebanon to begin ground operations against the Hezbollah terrorist army, the IDF has announced.

The 146th Reserve Division has joined the 98th, 36th and 91st Divisions which have already been operating there for more than a week.

The deployment follows a year of defensive activities conducted by the 146th Division on Israel’s northwestern border with Lebanon.

The 146th is the first reserve division to operate in southern Lebanon as part of the ongoing operations against Hezbollah in the northern arena.

Since the beginning of the war, the headquarters of the 146th Division has served as a defensive regional brigade and its forces were deployed in northern Israel, the Gaza Strip, and in Judea and Samaria.

The soldiers are operating alongside the 213th Artillery Brigade and additional forces in order to expose and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area.

