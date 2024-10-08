Photo Credit: IDF
Reserve soldiers of the IDF's 146th Division prepare to enter Lebanon.

A fourth Israeli combat brigade has entered Lebanon to begin ground operations against the Hezbollah terrorist army, the IDF has announced.

The 146th Reserve Division has joined the 98th, 36th and 91st Divisions which have already been operating there for more than a week.

Advertisement


The deployment follows a year of defensive activities conducted by the 146th Division on Israel’s northwestern border with Lebanon.

The 146th is the first reserve division to operate in southern Lebanon as part of the ongoing operations against Hezbollah in the northern arena.

Since the beginning of the war, the headquarters of the 146th Division has served as a defensive regional brigade and its forces were deployed in northern Israel, the Gaza Strip, and in Judea and Samaria.

The soldiers are operating alongside the 213th Artillery Brigade and additional forces in order to expose and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOctober 7, 2023 Deprecating Self-destructive Western Screensavers
Next articleGallant Confirms: Nasrallah’s Replacement is Probably Dead
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR