Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Ismail Haniyeh, chief of the political bureau for the Hamas terrorist organization, has scheduled visits to Iran and Lebanon, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, quoted by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The Lebanese news outlet quoted informed sources who said that Haniyeh, currently in Cairo, is “making arrangements” to visit Iran and Lebanon, where he will meet with government leaders together with “the leaders of Palestinian groups and Hezbollah.”

Advertisement



Haniyeh is set to meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In Lebanon, Haniyeh reportedly will meet with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and with the heads of the Beirut government.

The Hamas politburo chief traveled to Egypt this past Tuesday in response to an invitation from Cairo for talks aimed at reinforcing the current fragile ceasefire between Gaza’s terrorist rulers and Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Reuters that a “broader meeting of Palestinian factions” could begin this week.