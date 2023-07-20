Photo Credit: Ali Shoeib / Twitter, screenshot

Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, has released footage of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during his visit this week to Israel’s northern border.

Hezbollah-linked Al Manar television reporter Ali Shoeib shared the footage on Twitter, clearly identifying each officer — including Halevi – with closeups.

دقائق معدودة .. هكذا أطلّ بها بها رئيس أركان جيش العدو هاليفي أثناء جولته الحدودية على موقع العباد مقابل بلدة #حولا برفقة قائد المنطقة الشمالية وقائد فرقة الجليل قاذد اللواء الشرقي pic.twitter.com/ctsBw7gXnJ — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib ?? (@alishoeib1970) July 20, 2023

The fact that Hezbollah was able to record the footage with such accuracy is significant in that it shows its snipers are also able to target Israel’s highest-ranking military officer.

Moreover, it is obvious from the footage that none were wearing helmets, despite being so close to the Lebanese border they were within sniper range, as the Hebrew-language Kipa news outlet points out. Clearly, the IDF has learned very little since its last battle in 2006 with Hezbollah.

Halevi toured Galilee Division 91 on Tuesday evening together with Northern Command commander Major General Uri Gordin, Galilee Division chief Lieutenant Colonel Shai Klaper, and commanders from the brigade.

הרמטכ"ל קיים הערכת מצב עם המפקדים, במהלכה הוצגה לו פעילות כוחות צה״ל בגבול, לרבות תגבור הכוחות. הרמטכ״ל התייחס למוכנות ודריכות הכוחות, והחשיבות שבשמירה על שגרת חייהם של תושבי הצפון pic.twitter.com/ogI0B7GIJG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 18, 2023

During the visit Halevi held a situation assessment in the nearby Israeli town of Margaliot, along the northern border, with the commanders and inspected IDF activities at the border.

The IDF chief of staff discussed the readiness and “vigilance” of the forces and underscored the importance of “maintaining the daily lives of the residents in the north,” the IDF said.

One has to wonder, however, why the IDF chief of staff is discussing “vigilance” when he personally has set an example of lethal carelessness by not even wearing a helmet while standing within sniper range.

“Israeli deterrence has eroded, but there is no erosion in Israeli arrogance,” Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah commented in a speech last week marking the 17th anniversary of the outbreak of the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Nasrallah threatened that if Israel takes action against the tents erected by Hezbollah on Israeli territory in Mount Dov (also known as Sheba’a Farms), “it will not pass in silence.”