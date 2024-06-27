Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

The Lebanese Iranian proxy Hezbollah launched a massive barrage of rockets at the northern Israeli city of Tzfat on Thursday evening.

The IDF said in a statement that 35 rockets were launched the terrorist organization, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense array, or landed in open areas.

Advertisement





Two rockets landed in the city; one home was damaged.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service said one woman was injured while running for shelter, and that its personnel were treating others suffering extreme anxiety as a result of the attack.

Fires broke out in several areas around the city due to falling shrapnel, and local sources reported citywide power outages as well.

Police warned residents not to go near any pieces of the fallen interceptors or rockets, which could be very dangerous, and to report the locations of the fallen shrapnel.

The attack came during a meeting of the Israeli political security cabinet.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Beirut issued a statement saying it “reminds American citizens to reconsider traveling to Lebanon. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly … “We draw your attention to the fact that the Lebanese government cannot guarantee the protection of US citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.”

In addition, the advisory warned US citizens in Lebanon they “should not travel to the south of the country, to the border area with Syria or to refugee camps.”

Several Arab nations and multiple European countries have already issued advisories warning their citizens not to travel to Lebanon, and those who are there to leave via commercial flights “while they are still available.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: