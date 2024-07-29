Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, is moving its precision guided missiles into position for a possible escalation of the conflict with Israel, according to multiple international reports, including one published by L’Orient Today.

The move comes as Israel has also begun its preparations for a more intense conflict with the terrorist army following a deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on a soccer field this weekend that killed 12 children in the Druze village of Majdal Shams.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed there would be a “harsh” response to the attack, which wounded dozens of other children and adults as well.

The terror organization denied having launched the rocket, an Iranian unguided Falaq-1 missile carrying 53 kilograms (117 pounds) of explosives. Only Hezbollah possesses this missile, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hezbollah told the Associated Press that it does not want a full-scale war with Israel but will fight “without limits” if one breaks out.

The terrorist organization already has plans in place for an invasion of northern Israel, focused on seizing Israel’s Golan Heights and the Galilee region which hug the border with Lebanon and Syria, according to a report published by the Arabic-language Kuwaiti Al Jarida this weekend.

