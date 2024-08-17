Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah published a glitzy new threatening video on Friday that allegedly showcased the terror army’s underground city, consisting of vast network of underground tunnels.

الميادين تنشر فيديو الإعلام الحربي للمقاومة الإسلامية عن القدرات الصاروخية لـ #حزب_الله "عماد 4". تحت عنوان: ⭕ "جبالنا خزائننا "#الميادين #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/adNE6XeIFy — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) August 16, 2024

The four-minute video shows Hezbollah terrorists on motorbikes driving throughout the tunnel network along with a caravan of trucks loaded with missiles.

The Arabic-language narrator — with English and Hebrew subtitles — threatens that Hezbollah can launch precision guided and non-precision missiles at cities throughout Israel.

“Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn’t expect any day…from the Lebanese border to the Jordanian border. To the Red Sea, to Kiryat Shmona, to Eilat,” the narrator says in a menacing voice.

But is the footage real?

Past Hezbollah videos have apparently used Google Earth images edited to appear like surveillance drone footage and analysts are questioning whether the current video is likewise using AI technology to “improve” the impact of its attempt to frighten Israelis.

From one Arabic-language user’s post (translated to English) in response to the video: “Hezbollah operatives are good at making threat films…!!

They have been fighting for months and years, day and night, and most of their first-class leaders have been killed. No one believes in the Hezbollah party and its charlatanism anymore except its followers.”

