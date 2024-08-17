Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90
View of a Hezbollah tunnel that crossed from Lebanon to Israel, Feb. 14, 2023. It was destroyed by the IDF.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah published a glitzy new threatening video on Friday that allegedly showcased the terror army’s underground city, consisting of vast network of underground tunnels.

Advertisement


The four-minute video shows Hezbollah terrorists on motorbikes driving throughout the tunnel network along with a caravan of trucks loaded with missiles.

The Arabic-language narrator — with English and Hebrew subtitles — threatens that Hezbollah can launch precision guided and non-precision missiles at cities throughout Israel.

“Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn’t expect any day…from the Lebanese border to the Jordanian border. To the Red Sea, to Kiryat Shmona, to Eilat,” the narrator says in a menacing voice.

But is the footage real?

Past Hezbollah videos have apparently used Google Earth images edited to appear like surveillance drone footage and analysts are questioning whether the current video is likewise using AI technology to “improve” the impact of its attempt to frighten Israelis.

From one Arabic-language user’s post (translated to English) in response to the video: “Hezbollah operatives are good at making threat films…!!
They have been fighting for months and years, day and night, and most of their first-class leaders have been killed. No one believes in the Hezbollah party and its charlatanism anymore except its followers.”

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Confirms Turkey Refused to Release Haniyeh’s Fortune to His Sons
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR