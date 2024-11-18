Photo Credit: MDA

One woman in northern Israel was injured Monday at around midday during a rocket barrage fired by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

The 65-year-old woman was taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya with a neck wound after being hit by shrapnel. A second person was treated for severe anxiety following the attack.

Rockets also scored direct hits in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, damaging several homes and a local hesder yeshiva that was empty at the time due to the students having been previously relocated to central Israel.

The terrorist army fired rockets at the Upper and Western Galilee regions since early morning; a barrage of some 30 rockets was also launched at the coastal city of Nahariya and surrounds.

Although some of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, others landed, including many that exploded in “open areas” — which include agricultural fields, parks, and areas with city and commercial infrastructure.

US Middle East envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut to discuss Lebanon’s response to an American ceasefire proposal that has been tentatively approved by Israel.

Hezbollah will reportedly not be asked to sign the agreement, which leaves open the question of whether the proposal is even relevant.

