Multiple injuries were reported Monday night after Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah fired a long-range ballistic missile at the Tel Aviv metro area.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted the missile, but shrapnel from the interception landed directly in a central area in Ramat Gan.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, the IAF intercepted one projectile that was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. A fall was identified in the area, it was most likely shrapnel from the interceptor launched,” the IDF said in a statement.



However, Tel Aviv District Police Commander Peretz Amar was at the scene in Ramat Gan and told reporters, “It’s not fragments of an interception, it’s a direct hit. There is a fear of buildings collapsing,” Israel’s Channel N12 News reported.

One piece of shrapnel landed near the Ayalon Mall, igniting a fire and causing some injuries at the edge of the city, near Bnei Brak. Nearby buildings and vehicles were damaged by the blast, including a bank and a community college.

Police said at least six people were injured in Ramat Gan, including one victim in very serious condition, four with moderate wounds and one person with minor injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics reported treating five casualties in Ramat Gan before evacuating them to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva. The wounded included a 54-year-old woman in serious condition, one person with moderate wounds and three others with minor injuries, MDA said.

“The victims are suffering from wounds, cuts, and bruises due to glass shards from windows that were shattered by the rocket impact,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs reported. The organization’s psychotrauma teams were providing support to those experiencing shock and severe anxiety from the attack.

Another man sustained moderate wounds and a second victim had minor injuries after a piece of shrapnel landed on a bus in Bnei Brak; the bus miraculously was empty of passengers at the time.

Shrapnel from the missile also struck a power transformer in Ramat Gan, touching off a huge explosion. The blast rocked the surrounding area, sending plumes of thick black smoke rising into the sky, and rattling nearby buildings.

There were also reports of several fires in Bnei Brak, sparked by falling shrapnel, as well as power outages in some areas.

