Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari

Israel’s Biranit army base was badly damaged Monday in an attack with four heavy-caliber Burkan (also called Barkhan) rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon. The Iranian-backed terrorist group claimed to have launched the same rocket at Israel earlier this month as well.

Today, #Hezbollah terrorist organization made a big mistake. They fired Burkan heavy rockets at Branit Barracks of #IDF at #Israel–#Lebanon border. #IsraeliAirForce is now going to heavily retaliate this attack. pic.twitter.com/VAwuTbQqHi — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) November 20, 2023

The Burkan is a short-range (10 kilometer) rocket with a warhead ranging in weight from 100 km to 500 km, fired from pedestal launchers used for mortar shells.

Hezbollah targeted today an IDF border outpost with a ‘Burkan’ rocket, a short-range rocket that can carry a warhead of hundreds of kilograms, for the first time since the start of the war. The IDF confirms this was not an Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/WyjwiN3wUx — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) November 4, 2023

According to Israel Defense, “It is important to differentiate between the “Burkan” rocket and the “Burkan 2” ballistic missile. The “Burkan 2” is a medium-range mobile ballistic missile, based on liquid fuel, used by the Houthis in Yemen. The “Burkan 2″ reaches a range of over 1,000 km and some estimate that it can reach a range of up to 1,400 km and that it is based on the Scud missile family.”

Fires broke out at the Biranit army base following the rocket attack, which caused extensive damage to the site. IDF and Israel Fire and Rescue Services personnel responded to the scene.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack.

The incident was just one of dozens that have taken place throughout the day as the Iranian proxy and Israel Defense Forces continue to battle along the northern border.

In addition to attacks by three suicide drones, 25 rockets were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon toward multiple locations along the border at mid-afternoon, including close to IDF army posts.

Rocket fire continued into the early evening hours, targeting Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi and nearby communities.

Several of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, and the rest landed in open areas. No physical injuries were reported.

The IDF also said in struck a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles at Israel from the area of Marwahin in Lebanon.

IDF tanks, a fighter jet, and a helicopter also struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the group’s attacks earlier in the day.

Hezbollah also launched several attack drones at the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, in addition to firing several heavy-caliber missiles and mortars, the terror group said in a statement to Arab media.

Israeli forces have also been busy. The Israel Air Force flew multiple sorties over Lebanon with intensive bombing aimed at terrorist positions and infrastructure.

One of the targets was the home of Lebanese Parliamentarian Qablan Qablan, from the Amal Shiite faction, in the southern Lebanon town of Meis Al-Jabal.

IDF helicopters and artillery gunners attacked a position on the outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras. IAF warplanes also carried out air strikes on the outskirts of the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Alma Al-Shaab.

“Continuous artillery shelling targeted the length of the border, including the town of Mahyoub, the outskirts of the towns of Houla, Markaba, Meis Al-Jabal, Kafr Kila, Deir Mimas and Rab Thalathin, as well as the Al-Aziyeh area,” according to the “Resistance News Network.”