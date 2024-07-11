Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

At least one Israeli was seriously wounded Thursday morning when Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, launched a massive attack against the Western Galilee in northern Israel.

The victim was hurt after an explosive drone made a direct impact in the community of Kabri, east of Nahariya. At least one house and two cars in the kibbutz were damaged by the explosion.

The terrorist army sent swarms of explosive drones and barrages of rocket fire at around 11 am, targeting Israeli communities along the border and up to 10 kilometers (6.5 miles) south.

Red Alert warning sirens were activated in Hanita, Batzat, Limon, Mitzvah, Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, Akziv industrial area, Kabri, Yechiam, Ga’aton, Ein Yaacov, Neve Ziv, Ya’ara and Sheikh Danon.

The Iron Dome aerial array intercepted “suspicious aerial targets” in the Upper Galilee in a separate attack an hour prior, the IDF said. No injuries were reported in that attack.

Late Wednesday night, a female IDF soldier was wounded in a Hezbollah attack involving three explosive drones near the Beit Hameches Junction in the Golan Heights.

The young soldier was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was reported in good condition.

The IDF said the incident is under investigation to determine why Red Alert sirens were not triggered and why Israeli forces failed to intercept the drones.

Rockets Fired at Southern Israel from Rafah

About two hours earlier, Gaza terrorists fired at least five rockets at communities along the southern Israeli border from the city of Rafah. All five were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense array.

In response to the attack, the IAF killed the terrorists who carried out the launches, and struck additional targets in the area in a combined aerial and ground attack.

