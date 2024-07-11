Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Newly elected President Massoud Pezeshkian, a so-called “moderate” has reaffirmed Iran’s support for “resistance” against Israel in messages sent Monday to Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and its proxy in Gaza, Hamas.

“The support of the resistance has roots in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini and the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and it will continue with strength,” Pezeshkian said in his message to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

“I am sure that the resistance movements in the region will not allow the (Zionist) regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region,” he added, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

In a separate message to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who current resides in Doha, Pezeshkian said Iran would continue its support for the “Palestinian nation” as well.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, adhering to principles and lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution and within the framework of the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini as well as guidelines by the Supreme Leader, considers it as its human and Islamic duty to support the Palestinian nation and its struggle against the occupation and apartheid of the Zionist regime”, he said.

The Iranian president-elect added that Iran will continue its “all-out support for the defenseless Palestinian people until they achieve their ideals and rights,” IRNA reported.

Both the Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, along with its ally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, are determined to eradicate the State of Israel and its Jews.

The Palestinian Authority government pays its citizens to murder Israelis; the charters of Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for the annihilation of Israel.

Iran has for decades vowed to “wipe [Israel] off the map and had long made an effort to develop proxies in the region to accomplish the goal.

Pezeshkian, a physician-turned-politician, won the Iranian presidential runoff election on July 5 with 53.6 percent of the vote. He will be sworn in on July 30 and hold office for four years.

