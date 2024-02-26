Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

According to Arab media, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes late Monday morning on a neighborhood in Ba’albek in northeastern Lebanon’s Beqaa valley, 100 kilometers (62 miles) deep into the country.

This is the first time since the 2006 Second Lebanon War that Israel has carried out attacks so deep into Lebanon. The attack allegedly targeted three sites, including Hezbollah weapons warehouses, in the region.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck sites used by Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Array in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The strikes are in response to the launch of a surface-to-air missile at an IDF Hermes-450 UAV which fell earlier today (Monday). The IDF will continue operating to defend the State of Israel from the threat of Hezbollah terrorist organization, including in aerial operations above Lebanese territory,” the IDF added.

Two people were killed in one of the air strikes in Ba’albek, according to the Lebanese A-Nahar news outlet.

At 12 noon, Hezbollah fired a wide barrage of missiles at northern Israel. Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered in Arab al Aramshe, Kiryat Shmona, Za’arit, Even Menachem, Shtula, and Manara, among other areas.

Two rockets landed in the town of Shtula, Ynet reported. A farmer sustained minor injuries from shrapnel and an industrial chicken coop was damaged in the community.