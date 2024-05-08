Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces attacked more than 20 Hezbollah terrorist positions in southern Lebanon late Wednesday morning.

IDF artillery and fighter jets struck terror targets in the area of Ramiyeh, including military structures and terrorist infrastructure.

“During the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapon storage facilities in the area,” the IDF said.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structure and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Marwahin and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon as well.

Hezbollah launched a massive barrage of rockets and explosive suicide drones at northern Israeli communities in response.

The terrorists targeted the towns of Hanita, Admit, Malkia, Manara, Avivim and Doviv, Hezbollah told reporters, claiming the rocket and anti-tank guided missile fire was aimed at IDF military positions.

The terrorist organization added that its fighters began firing at northern Israel during the morning hours, in “simultaneous operations on at least five [IDF] sites.”

The IDF denied the report, saying Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were “false alarms” triggered in response to its own attacks on the terrorists in southern Lebanon.