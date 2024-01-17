Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Israeli forces spent most of Wednesday attacking terror targets in Lebanon by land and air, while Hezbollah and Hamas terrorists attacked northern Israel from across the border.

“Training has always been a very important thing, I think it is much more important now,” IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reservists at an exercise in northern Israel. Halevi was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Training Command, MG David Zini and additional commanders.

“We are in a time of increasing readiness for fighting in Lebanon. We have learned a lot of lessons from the fighting in Gaza, many of which are very relevant to fighting in Lebanon, and there are some that must be adapted,” Halevi said.

“We want to reach a very clear goal in Lebanon, to return the residents to the north, all of the communities in the north. We understand that this must come through a very significant change.

“I don’t know when the war in the north is, [but] I can tell you that the likelihood of it happening in the coming months is much higher than it was in the past,” he emphasized.

“I can tell you that I think we are starting it with many more advantages: victory, our self-confidence, their confidence is decreasing, a lot of experience, capabilities, surprises to produce, progress made. What remains is to train seriously, a strong spirit of the people, and when we will need to, we will go forward at full strength.”

IDF Aerial, Artillery Attacks Target Lebanese Terrorists

“Throughout the day, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Israel were identified,” the IDF noted, adding that the forces responded to each. In some cases, the terrorists were spotted and eliminated by the IDF before they could launch their missiles at Israel.

One of the sites targeted by the terrorists was on Mount Dov; another was near the town of Rosh Hanikra. “One of the terrorist cells responsible for firing at Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel was immediately identified, tracked and struck by an IDF aircraft,” the IDF said. Israeli artillery struck terror targets as well.

At least 20 rockets were fired at northern Israeli communities late Wednesday afternoon from Lebanese territory, but the barrage was just one of multiple rocket attacks launched at Israel during the day.

Two rockets landed in Metula, with one causing damage to infrastructure in the city, but no physical injuries were reported.

The Al-Qassam military wing of Hamas in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the rocket fire was aimed at an Israeli “military facility” in Liman.

An anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon toward the area of Gladiola as well. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire.

At around midday, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military compounds around Hula, along with terrorist infrastructure sites and active launchers in southern Lebanon, including the launcher that was used to fire at Mount Dov.

A rocket launcher in the area of the El Hiyam (Khiam) valley was struck before it could be used to fire projectiles.

IDF tanks fired at a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab, and IDF artillery also fired toward Al Dahra to remove a separate threat.

In addition the IDF struck a terrorist cell that was spotted in a compound near Marwahin.

“Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat,” the IDF pledged.