The Iranian-sponsored Hezbollah terrorist army has transformed southern Lebanon into a combat zone, the Israel Defense Forces warned late Monday, publishing photos of missiles stored in private houses and footage of secondary explosions when weapons caches were bombed.



“The house is your family’s history and the keeper of your memories before Hezbollah turned it into a weapons storehouse,” wrote IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee in a post on X.

“Hezbollah did not only steal the homes of the Lebanese, but it also stole their memories, their history, their security…it stole a homeland.”

البيت هو تاريخ عيلتك وحافظ ذكرياتك قبل ما يحوله حزب الله لمخزن أسلحة.

حزب الله لمزيسرق بيوت اللبنانيين وحسب بل سرق: ذكرياتهم، تاريخهم، أمانهم …سرق وطن

The IDF targeted a terrorist cell that fired the rockets towards the Afula area and the valleys late Monday night, and targeted the launch pads — but by mid-morning Tuesday, Hezbollah launched another rocket attack against Afula, Ramat David, Migdal HaEmek and their surrounding areas.

The terrorist army also launched multiple rocket barrages against Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Tel Hai and other nearby areas, many fired from within private homes in southern Lebanon.



Overnight, Israeli warplanes targeted dozens of sites belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon. During the strikes, secondary explosions were observed indicating the presence of weapons stored in the buildings.

Tens of thousands of people from southern Lebanese fled the area in response to calls from the IDF to evacuate the combat zone. Many ended up stuck in endless traffic jams on a major north-south highway, with more than a few vehicles eventually running out of gas due to the hours-long wait on the road.

