The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) have eliminated the head of the Lebanon branch of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, the two defense branches announced Monday.

“Overnight, during a joint IDF and ISA intelligence-based activity, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorist Nidal Abdel-Aal, head of the Lebanon branch of the PFLP. The terrorist Imad Odeh, who was the Head of PFLP’s Military Office in Lebanon, was eliminated alongside him,” the IDF and Shin Bet said.

“Abdel-Aal led PFLP’s efforts to plan and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and directed the organization’s terror activities in Judea and Samaria. He operated to establish terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria to use in attacks on Israeli targets.

“Nidal Abdel-Aal directed the bus bombing attack in Beitar Illit on March 9, 2023, and the shooting attack from a passing vehicle at the Huwara Junction on March 25, 2023, during which two IDF soldiers were injured. The two terror cells that carried out the attacks were apprehended by the Shin Bet.”

Overnight, during a similar joint IDF-Shin Bet operation, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated Fateh Sherif, head of the Lebanon branch of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Sherif was responsible for coordinating Hamas’ terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives, and headed Hamas’ efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons. Sherif also led the Hamas terrorist organization’s force build-up efforts in Lebanon and worked to advance Hamas’ interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily, the IDF said.

