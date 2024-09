Photo Credit: Ryan Byrnes

Israel’s military announced Tuesday afternoon that a new targeted airstrike was carried out in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The alleged target of the attack was Abu Jawad Harikhi, the head of Hezbollah’s missile division. There is no confirmation on his status thus far.

Advertisement





Foreign media reported that the top half of a six to eight-story building was destroyed in attack.

This is a developing story.

Share this article on WhatsApp: