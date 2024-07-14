Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command is continuing to ramp up its preparations for an eventual all-out war with Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

In the last week, the soldiers of the 5th Brigade held a brigade-level exercise led by the Ground Forces Training Center. As part of the exercise, the soldiers trained for movement in thicketed terrain, mountainous routes, and the activation of fire and intelligence collection devices.

This weekend a surprise exercise was held by the 920th Reserve Battalion of the 769th Brigade, in which the reserve forces also strengthened their readiness for various combat scenarios in defense of the northern communities while operating against the enemy.

Late Saturday night, the Israel Air Force struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including the launcher that was used to launch projectiles toward the area of Kiryat Shmona earlier in the day from the area of Rab El Thalathine.

In addition, the IAF struck a Hezbollah field commander near Tebnit, terrorist infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab, an observation post in the area of Odaisseh, terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela, and terrorist infrastructure and a military structure in the area of Houla.

Several hours earlier, Hezbollah launched some 15 rockets and missiles at northern Israel, and followed that attack with another barrage of eight rockets, aimed at Kiryat Shmona.

Four female IDF soldiers were hit by falling shrapnel from Iron Dome Aerial Defense Array interceptions. One soldier was severely wounded, a second had moderate injuries and two others sustained minor wounds. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for medical care, and their families were notified, the IDF said.

