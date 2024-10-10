Photo Credit: IDF
IDF troops in southern Lebanon

A K-9 (canine) fighter with the IDF’s Oketz Unit tracked down and located deadly Hezbollah terrorist missiles that were being stored in a private home in southern Lebanon. The missiles were intended for use in attacking Israelis across the border.

Hezbollah fired multiple barrages at northern Israel on Thursday morning, targeting civilian areas in northern Israel from the Golan Heights to Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Rosh Pina and all their surrounds.

On Wednesday, approximately 220 missiles fired by Hezbollah crossed the border and hit multiple communities in northern Israel. Two people were killed in an attack on Kiryat Shmona. Six people were injured in an attack on Haifa and its suburbs, known as the “Krayot”.

The IDF meanwhile is continuing it “limited, localized, targeted” operations against Hezbollah attack infrastructure and terrorists in southern Lebanon. Over the past day, IDF soldiers eliminated numerous terrorists in various close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes. The forces also located and destroyed hundreds of weapons, including anti-tank missile and rocket launchers aimed at civilian communities in northern Israel, as well as underground terrorist infrastructure.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force struck more than 110 Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon and approximately 30 Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. The strikes targeted terrorist cells, weapons storage facilities, launchers, terrorist infrastructure sites, observation posts, and underground terror infrastructure.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

