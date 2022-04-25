Photo Credit: IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee / Twitter
IDF shelling southern Lebanese terror targets on April 25, 2022

Operatives from Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization test-fired at least ten rockets within an hour’s time at around noon on Monday, launching them into the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli military deployed a drone to the skies over the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun to carry out reconnaissance in the area.

At the other end of the Jewish State, IDF artillery forces opened fire towards the source of a rocket launch aimed a few hours earlier at northern Israeli communities.

At least one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) landed near Kibbutz Matzuva and the town of Shlomi, along Israel’s border with Lebanon.

In response, the IDF shelled open areas in southern Lebanon, as well as the area from which the rocket was launched. The IDF also attacked an infrastructure target.

“We will use the necessary force if the rocket attacks continue,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement following the rocket fire.

