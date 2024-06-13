Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Two IDF soldiers were wounded Thursday evening in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack on Kibbutz Manara from Lebanon.

The missile was fired by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organization, along with many others.

One of the soldiers sustained moderate wounds, the other had mild injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for medical care, and their families were notified, the IDF said.

Also during the evening hours, Hezbollah and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza launched simultaneous rocket attacks from the north and the south.

In the north, Hezbollah targeted Mount Hermon, Katzrin, Mount Meron and multiple communities in between. In Katzrin, one of the rockets was not intercepted and landed near a house.

Residents of the coastal city of Nahariya were warned to stay in their homes due to a suspected possible infiltration by terrorists. Illumination flares were launched over the city by Israeli military forces to help search for the suspects.

Marom HaGalil Regional Council head Amit Sofer said in a statement Thursday night that the state must increase firefighting forces in the north “before there is nothing left to defend.

“We must remove the threat to the residents in the north and allow the Israel Defense Forces to land a blow on the enemy so that he understands that whichever target he burns, we will restore it.”

In the south, rocket fire launched from Gaza targeted the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, as well as communities in the Gaza Envelope, including Sderot, along Israel’s southern border.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said it launched around 150 rockets and 30 explosive suicide drones in its incessant attacks on northern Israel.

Thousands of Israelis were sent racing for cover, where they were forced to stay for more than an hour, in the massive barrage.

According to IDF Home Front Command, however, “only” 73 projectiles made it across the border into Israeli territory.