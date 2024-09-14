Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah weapons depots late Saturday night deep in northern Lebanon after a weekend in which the Iranian proxy repeatedly attacked the ancient Jewish city of Tzfat (Safed) and other areas in the Upper Galilee.

The Israeli airstrikes were carried out in the Beka’a Valley and Ba’albek region, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the border with Israel.

Advertisement







Copy code

At least one of the targets was located on the Lebanese-Syrian border near the village of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, in Syria.

Separate airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and other infrastructure in seven different areas in southern Lebanon as well, including Tayibe, the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck a military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating as well as a second military structure in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery also attacked Hezbollah targets in the southern Lebanese area around Ayta ash Shab.

Share this article on WhatsApp: