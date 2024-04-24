Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Israeli forces attacked Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorists on Wednesday in Lebanon following damaging rocket fire aimed at northern Israel overnight and in the morning hours.

Two houses and a caravan were hit by anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), with the caravan set ablaze Wednesday morning in Moshav Avivim. Miraculously, there were no casualties.

Rocket fire aimed at the northern city of Kiryat Shmona Tuesday night damaged electrical infrastructure, knocking out power to the city and nearby communities. The power has since been restored. Red Alert air raid sirens were also triggered in Manara.

IDF fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, including storage facilities, weaponry, terror infrastructures, and additional targets used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization extensively uses the area of Ayta ash Shab for terrorist purposes and has established dozens of terror means and infrastructures in the area in order to attack Israeli civilians and soldiers within the state of Israel,” the IDF said.

At around 9:30 am Wednesday, sirens were activated in Metula, Beit Hillel, Maayan Baruch, Misgav Am, Margaliot, Kfar Yuval, Kfar Giladi, Tel Hai and again in Kiryat Shmona and Manara.

Less than an hour later, residents in Shtula and Natua were also forced to race for cover.

The IDF announced shortly after that Israeli forces were attacking multiple Hezbollah positions across the border — an unusual statement from the military.

Nearly two dozen powerful airstrikes were carried out by the IAF on the outskirts of Ayt Al-Sha’ab and Ramiya, both in southern Lebanon.

The widespread attacks have allegedly focused on eliminating some of the hundreds of terror tunnels that honeycomb through southern Lebanon, according to the Saudi “Al-Hadth” news outlet.

The AFP news agency quoted a source close to Hezbollah who said Iranian military officials have evacuated their people from southern Syria and Damascus, perhaps due to fears of another Israeli air strike.

Israeli artillery shelled an area of southern Lebanon from which anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) were fired earlier in the day.

Unlike ballistic, Grad Katyusha and Qassam rockets, ATGMs can evade the radar which detects the projectiles and triggers the Iron Dome aerial defense system. ATGMs can and do cause a great deal of damage to infrastructure in addition to being a deadly threat to soldiers and civilians.