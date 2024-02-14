Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

IDF warplanes began bombing southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon in response to a deadly barrage of Hezbollah missile fire aimed at IDF bases, the northern holy city of Tzfat and other areas in the Upper Galilee.

“IDF fighter jets began a series of strikes in Lebanon,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

One of the targeted sites was located in the southern Lebanese town of Adshit, according to Lebanon News.

غارة حربية إسرائيلية استهدفت بلدة عدشيت#جنوب_لبنان pic.twitter.com/Ht2JeUPLFV — LEBANON NEWS (@Lebnews_) February 14, 2024

A female IDF soldier was killed and at least eight other people, including soldiers, were wounded in the morning barrage of rocket fire.

The headquarters of the IDF Northern Command, the IDF radar base in Meron and a military base in Tzfat were among the sites targeted in the rocket fire.

The IDF confirmed the rockets were aimed at its military bases but stopped short of saying any of them were hit.

“The north this morning is under a flood of missiles. I suggest the government and its leader to wake up. The head of the Radwan gang spits on us time and time again and we think it’s rain. I repeat: without security, there is no north!” said Moshe Davidovich, head of the Meta Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Line of Conflict Forum.