Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah is continuing to escalate its attacks on northern Israel, aiming at both civilian and military targets across the border.

Israeli forces return fire to the sources of the attacks.

On Thursday, Hezbollah fired a barrage of 10 rockets at Rosh Hanikra, the northwesternmost town on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, nestled along the border with Lebanon.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted nine of the 10 rockets fired at the town.

Launches from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory were also detected in the area of Ya’ara area and in the Upper Galilee.

The IDF said its forces attacked the sources of the fire with artillery fire.

In addition, the Israel Air Force carried out airstrikes on buildings used by Hezbollah in the southern Lebanon towns of Aitaroun and Ayta ash-Shab.

The Hezbollah-linked Al-Akhbar news outlet reported Thursday that the Israeli government has set a deadline of March 15 for diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement to end the attacks by Hezbollah against northern Israel.

There has been no comment on the report by Israel.