Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari

The Israel Air Force launched an attack against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Monday afternoon, after the Iranian proxy fired mortar shells at northern Israel and operatives from the group attempted to infiltrate the border.

Six Israeli soldiers were wounded in the firefight with the infiltrators, including one critically, another in serious condition and two more moderately wounded. One sustained minor wounds.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the armed infiltration about an hour later, claiming in a post on the group’s Telegram channel that the attack was part of the ongoing war launched Saturday against Israel.

Residents in northern Israeli communities were immediately ordered to enter their bomb shelters in anticipation of rocket attacks launched by the terrorist group.

There were also reports that additional infiltrators were attempting to enter Israeli territory through the security fence on the border.

The incidents follow a series of similar skirmishes in recent days, including since the start of a barbaric war against Israel launched Saturday morning by Iran’s proxy to the south, Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

A firefight with Hezbollah could herald the start of a two-front war that could raise the pressure on the Israeli Defense Forces to defend the Jewish State from Iranian proxies on two of its three borders, in the north and the south.