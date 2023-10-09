Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Israeli residents of Ashkelon, Beitar Illit, Jerusalem and cities along the Mediterranean coast came under a massive barrage of rocket fire from Gaza late Monday afternoon, as rocket fire also continued to target Jewish towns along the southern border, including Sderot.

At least eight people were wounded in the barrage.

Direct rocket strikes were reported in both Ashkelon and Beitar Illit, a haredi city located in Gush Etzion. Medics from the United Hatzalah emergency medical response service and those from Magen David Adom (MDA) both rushed to multiple sites to treat the injured.

“Together with other responders, I treated two women and two children who suffered injuries from shrapnel as a result of the rocket strike. Additional people were treated at the scene for emotional shock,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Gurfein.

One of the other areas hit by rocket fire was the Israeli Arab town of Abu Ghosh, where a rocket slammed into a mosque. The residents of Abu Ghosh are friendly to Israeli Jews.

At least four people were wounded in the Jerusalem corridor, including a 60-year-old woman in “serious, unstable condition” with an abdomen injury and a man with minor wounds. Both were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

In addition, a 20-year-old man was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in serious condition with shrapnel wounds in his stomach and limbs, as was a 10-year-old boy in serious condition with shrapnel wounds to his back, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service.

Three victims, who were walking in the area when a rocket struck an empty vehicle nearby, sustained minor wounds.