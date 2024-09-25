Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Air Force launched air strikes Wednesday afternoon in the area around the Lebanese city of Nabatieh, northwest of the northern Israeli border town of Metula, and points further north.

During the morning hours, IAF warplanes and other aircraft attacked more than 100 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

Four people were killed and 38 injured after Israeli airstrikes in the afternoon on the cities of Baalbek and Hermel, in the Beka’a Valley, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israeli airstrikes were also reported in al-Maisra, north of Beirut, and in the area around Tyre, on southern Lebanon’s Mediterranean coast, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) west of Metula and 31 miles (50 kilometers) north of Nahariya.

At least 22 were killed and 95 injured between dawn and 2:30 pm on Wednesday due to Israeli airstrikes, the ministry reported.

Both Baalbek and Hermel are located in northern Lebanon; Baalbek is about 50 miles (80 kilometers)and Hermel is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Israel’s northern border.

Since the start of Operation Northern Arrows, the IDF said it has carried out airstrikes against 60 Hezbollah intelligence sites across Lebanon.

