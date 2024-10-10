Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces are continuing the mission of eliminating top Hezbollah commanders to degrade the terrorist army’s ability to attack the State of Israel.

Here’s a look at drone footage of the elimination of a company commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization by the Golani Brigade’s Fire Control Center:

Israeli warplanes and artillery struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Moustafa al-Haj Ali, commander of the Houla Front in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, who was responsible for hundreds of missile and anti-tank missile attacks toward the Kiryat Shmona area.

In another strike, the IDF eliminated Mohammad Ali Hamdan, commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank unit in the Meiss El Jabal area, who was responsible for extensive anti-tank missile attacks toward communities in northern Israel.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft also struck and eliminated Adham Jahout, a member of Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network”, Hezbollah’s terror cell in Syria, in the area of Quneitra. As part of his role, Jahout relayed information from Syrian regime sources to the Hezbollah terrorist organization and transmitted intelligence gathered on the Syrian front to facilitate operations against Israel in the Golan Heights.

During the day and overnight Wednesday, Israeli warplanes struck multiple weapons storage facilities in the Dahieh area of Beirut and weapons storage facilities and additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Prior to the strikes in the Dahieh district of Beirut, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including publishing advance warnings to the population in the area.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari shared with reporters on Wednesday the extent of the efforts being made by Israeli forces to avoid harming civilians while working to eliminate the ongoing, constant deadly threat to Israel’s civilians from the terrorist organization.

“We are operating to remove that threat, including in Dahieh – a key terrorist stronghold for Hezbollah,” Hagari said.

“This is where its decisions are made, and it manufactures and hides its strategic weapons – inside and below civilian buildings in Dahieh. Dahieh is not like the rest of Beirut.”

As of 11 pm Wednesday night, the Iranian proxy had fired 360 rockets and missiles at Israel from Lebanon, but of those, just 220 rockets managed to cross the border into Israeli territory.

Since the beginning of the targeted raids in Lebanon, troops from the 36th’s Division Unit 636 who specialize in drones strikes have eliminated multiple Hezbollah terrorist cells along with terrorist infrastructure. The unit’s activities have included guiding drones to eliminate armed Hezbollah terrorists, in coordination with the brigade’s fire control centers.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization has deliberately embedded its weapons storage facilities and weaponry beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques, and universities, in the heart of Beirut, endangering the civilian population in the area,” the IDF reminded.

