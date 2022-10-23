Photo Credit: IDF

Israel’s High Court of Justice has cleared the way for the cabinet to approve a maritime border deal with Lebanon.

The Court’s three justices unanimously voted Sunday to reject all four petitions aimed at blocking the deal. However, the ruling did not include the reason for the decision.

As a result, the cabinet will be able to proceed with its formal vote to rubber-stamp the agreement. The office of caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid notified journalists Sunday night that the “special meeting of the government” will be held Thursday at 10:30, at the prime minister’s office.

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the deal, said Sunday evening on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he will attend the “indirect” signing ceremony, which he said will be held Thursday.

Among those participating in the petitions to block the agreement were the NGOs Lavi and Kohelet Forum, as well as Otzma Yehudit chairperson and MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

Under the agreement, Israel will have complete rights to the Karish gas field in its maritime territory. Lebanon will have complete drilling rights to the Qana gas field, most of which is in its maritime territory but some of which overlaps the border into Israeli territory.

The energy firm that will extract the gas from Qana – expected to be the French Total Energy firm – will be required to pay royalties to Israel for the percentage of gas drawn from the part of the field located in Israeli territory.