Photo Credit: Hezbollah

The Hezbollah terrorist organization released a video threatening to attack Israel’s Karish offshore gas field.

? חזבאללה בסרטון חדש עם איום על אסדות הגז, ע"י טילי היאחונט (המסוכנים מאוד) pic.twitter.com/FBvIeqWBXs — GND ???? (@GND_arabic) April 14, 2023

No one is probably more surprised than former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who signed a deal with the UN to give away parts of Israel’s maritime economic zone to Lebanon soon after Hezbollah threatened to attack the Karish field.

At the time Lapid told his cabinet that the agreement boosts the security of Israel and “our freedom of action against Hezbollah and the threats from the north.”

That didn’t age well.