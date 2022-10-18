Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express
Cholera outbreak in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports 46 new cholera cases in the last couple of days and a total of 89 cases since October 5.

These are the first cases of cholera reported in Lebanon since 1993.

