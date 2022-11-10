Photo Credit: Heretiq / Wikipedia
Lebanese parliament building at the Place d'Étoile

The Lebanese parliament failed once again on Thursday morning, for the fifth time so far, to elect a president for the country, a position which has been left vacant since the end of Michel Aoun’s term on October 31.

There were 47 blank ballots in today’s vote. 44 MPs voted for independent candidate Michel Mauawad. There are 128 members in the Lebanese parliament.

Advertisement

The parliament will convene once again next Thursday, to vote for the sixth time…

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAre You, My Mustard?
Next articleAvigdor Liberman Goes to Court, Defending His Name Against Yossi Kamisa’s Accusations
Abu Ali Express
Abu Ali Express blogs and reports about news in the Arab media at: https://t.me/englishabuali.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...