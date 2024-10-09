Photo Credit: Israel Police

A man and a woman were killed in Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday afternoon in a deadly rocket barrage launched by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist army.

The two sustained severe shrapnel wounds in a direct hit by rocket launched from Lebanon. The Iron Dome aerial defense system failed to intercept the missile due to a malfunction, according to Israeli media.

Advertisement





About 20 rockets were fired in a massive barrage aimed at the city, which has come under multiple daily attacks from Lebanon since the start of the war by Hezbollah on October 8, 2023.

The victims, a couple who were in their forties, were walking their dogs when they were hit by shrapnel. They succumbed to their critical wounds shortly after they were found by Magen David Adom (MDA) medics.

“As soon as we received the report of casualties from the rocket strike, we headed in large numbers to the sites where calls were received,” MDA EMT Aviad Hertz said. “At one of the scenes, we found a man and a woman, about 40 years old, unconscious with shrapnel wounds. We performed medical assessments, but their injuries were critical, and we had to pronounce them deceased on the scene.”

An MDA ambulance was also struck by a blast that smashed a window on the vehicle.

The Kiryat Shmona Municipality has urgently requested the remaining 2,000 residents to evacuate the town immediately for their safety.

Share this article on WhatsApp: