Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Israeli government confirmed after midnight Tuesday night that its forces have, indeed, assassinated Fuad Shukr, the Number Two in Hezbollah and who was responsible for the slaughter of 12 young children this past weekend in the northern Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams.

A huge plume of grey and black smoke rose in the skies over the Lebanese capital Tuesday evening following a powerful explosion in the Dahiya neighborhood, in the heart of Beirut.

Fuad Shukr, also known as Haj Muhasin, was the senior advisor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and his “chief of staff.” His body was pulled out of the rubble of the four-story building targeted in the Israeli air strike.

Shukr headed the terrorist army’s precision-guided missile project and also was wanted by the United States for his role in the 1983 bombing of the US Marines barracks in Beirut in which 241 Americans were killed. Shukr had a US bounty of $5 million on his head.

In response to the strike, Hezbollah-affiliated channels are calling for an all-out war. Sources indicate that Hezbollah media are calling for general mobilization.

תיעודים מזירת התקיפה בביירות pic.twitter.com/REgesDxWls — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 30, 2024

According to sources quoted by the Saudi TV channel “Al-Hadth“, two people were killed in the attack.” The building that was struck was the coordination office of Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to the report. Hezbollah affiliated Al Mayadeen TV claims at least 60 people were wounded in the strike.

Three missiles were fired from an Israeli combat drone in the surgical strike, the IDF confirmed.

נראה כמו חיסול ממוקד pic.twitter.com/d4WMM5WhlR — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 30, 2024

“Hezbollah crossed the red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a terse statement.



“The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians,” the IDF said. “At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released.”

Nevertheless, the Israeli Air Force has been placed on high alert in order to respond to any attack launched by Hezbollah at northern and central Israel. Dozens of warplanes are on standby at bases across Israel. Residents of communities in northern Israel, including Tzfat, are being told to stay near protected places and to avoid gathering.

Well after midnight, Gallant released a statement thanking and praising the military for the “precise and professional operation” that eliminated Hezbollah’s most senior military commander.

“Fuad Shukr ‘Sayyid’ Muhsan has the blood of many Israelis on his hands. Tonight, we have shown that the blood of our people has a price, and that there is no place out of reach for our forces to this end.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to the IDF – to the Chief of the General Staff, to the Commanders and troops in the IAF and IDI. Your capabilities not only ensure our security, but also bring us great pride. You enable us to stand strong in facing our enemies and to ensure the continuity of our people,” Gallant said.

Vessels docked at the port of Beirut were moved out to sea for fear of an Israeli attack on the port.

“The building targeted by Israel … has collapsed,” Arab media reported. “The building was adjacent to the Bahman Hospital, which was damaged by the strike. Ambulances have transported a number of casualties, and crowds have taken to the streets in the aftermath.”

There are also unconfirmed reports that Quds Force commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Ismail Kaani was assassinated in Iraq a short time after the attack on Beirut.

