Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

A report by the Alma Research and Education Center reveals the new front that Hamas, the terror organization that rules the Gaza Strip, is building in Southern Lebanon against Israel.

By adding to its power north of the border, it gives Hamas more flexibility on its attack options, stated the report by Tal Beeri.

The report explores Hamas’s two operational units in Lebanon, El-Shimali and Khaled Ali, which along with the Construction Bureau recruits new members; engages in combat training such as sniping and operating drones; and produces their own weapons.

The report said Hamas was likely behind five rockets launched at Israel from Lebanon between May and August.

“Hamas’s constant force build-up in Lebanon has the potential of creating a severely difficult challenge for Hezbollah,” noted the report, which identifies the locations of some of Hamas’s key military sites.

“Hamas pursues its own interests in Lebanon, including not informing Hezbollah ahead of time when the Hamas fires rockets into Israel—a pattern that could drag Hezbollah into a war with Israel, against Hezbollah own interests,” it continued.

The report also analyzes Hamas’s complex relationship with the Iranian-led radical Shi’ite axis.