Red Alert in the Upper Galil. August 4, 2021

The rocket alert went off in northern Israel, at 12:15 PM on Wednesday. The alert was heard in the Upper Galil, Tel Hai, Kfar Giladi, and Qiryat Shemona. Residents of Kiryat Shmoneh report hearing an explosion.

Pictures and videos on social media show what appears to be a fire started from a rocket strike. According to the IDF, three rockets were launched at Israel, and two hit. The third fell short and landed in Lebanon.

MDA has updated their status report. 4 Israelis are being treated for shock, with no physical injuries. As this is vacation season in Israel, the upper Galil is a popular tourist area.

Arab sources report that the IDF subsequently launched artillery fire at the source of the enemy attack. This has since been confirmed by the IDF.

