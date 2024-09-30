Photo Credit: UN Photo/Omar Abdisalan / Flickr

Shabia Mantu, spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), told Deutsche Welle on Monday, “Both Lebanese citizens and refugees, who have been generously welcomed into the country, are suffering because of the attacks. Thousands of Syrians and Lebanese are fleeing the violence in Lebanon and crossing the border with Syria. The refugees, who fled their homes in Lebanon, now face new displacement. This double displacement further increases their vulnerability.”

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted on Monday: “The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues.”

Only two days earlier, on September 28, Grandi tweeted: “More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes. Well over 200,000 are displaced inside Lebanon.”

Israel has resumed its bombardment in Lebanon, striking an apartment building in the Cola neighborhood of Beirut early on Monday. This marks the first instance of an airstrike within the city limits of the capital since the escalation of hostilities with Hezbollah nearly a year ago.

Israeli air strike in Cola area Beirut.

Finally, for a sense of context, here’s a recording of Abbas Nilforoushan, the deputy IRGC commander who was killed in an Israeli air raid in Beirut, sharing how “I’ve always had the dream of destroying Israel since I was six years old. Inshallah, I’ll sacrifice my life on this path.”

“I’ve always had the dream of destroying Israel since I was six years old. Inshallah, I’ll sacrifice my life on this path,” Abbas Nilforoushan, the deputy IRGC commander who was killed in an Israeli air raid in Beirut, is heard saying in a video released by IRGC-affiliated media. pic.twitter.com/Vhl66pm4VY — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 29, 2024

