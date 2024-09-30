Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson

Imagine if you were to read that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last Thursday said that the so-called Palestinian peace plans are nothing short of proposals for Israeli surrender.

“There are some in my country who would instead force Israel to give up large parts of its sovereign territory, who would demand that Israel accept neutrality, and would require Israel to forgo security relationships with other nations,” the vice president said.

Advertisement





Well, she said it, but instead of “Israel,” she said “Ukraine.” She appeared alongside Volodymyr Zelensky, who, for obvious reasons, resists the notions, raised recently in the US, that he must give in to Russian territorial demands for the sake of a peace agreement.

“These proposals are the same as those of Putin, and let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable,” VP Harris said.

Finally, she gets it! But, you know, not for Jews…

In July, Harris met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed her commitment to a two-state solution, “the only path that ensures Israel remains a secure Jewish and democratic state and one that ensures Palestinians can finally realize the freedom, security, and prosperity that they rightly deserve.”

Zelensky’s visit to Washington took place at a critical juncture, as Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine have intensified, leaving Kiev in a vulnerable state after more than two and a half years of conflict. The Ukrainian president has been touting his victory plan, for which he must obtain serious amounts of cash. Many Republicans on the Hill are not enthusiastic, seeing a two-state solution as a more rational, and much cheaper way to go.

From the Dnieper River to the Black Sea? Probably sounds better in Arabic.

Share this article on WhatsApp: