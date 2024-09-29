Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

More than 20 additional terrorists were eliminated Friday alongside Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah during the Israeli airstrike on the terrorist organization’s central headquarters in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

Nasrallah was eliminated in a precise airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, directed by the Intelligence Directorate.

But a host of other Hezbollah leaders of varying ranks were killed along with him as they met in the underground headquarters beneath civilian buildings.

They included:

* Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, who was one of the remaining senior commanders in the organization before the strike.

* Ibrahim Hussein Jazini – Head of Nasrallah’s Security Unit.

* Samir Tawfiq Dib – Nasrallah’s long-time confidant and advisor on terrorist activities.

* Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini – Head of Hezbollah’s Force-Build Up.

* Ali Naaf Ayoub – responsible for coordinating Hezbollah’s firepower.

Ibrahim Hussein Jazini and Samir Tawfiq Dib were among Nasrallah’s closest associates.

Due to their proximity to him, they served a significant role in the day-to-day operations of Hezbollah and Nasrallah in particular, the IDF said Sunday.

“The terrorists were located at Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the heart of Beirut, embedded beneath several civilian buildings and near UN schools.”

As with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah believed he was safest when he surrounded himself with civilian human shields.

Israeli fighter pilots killed senior Hezbollah official Nabil Qaouk on Saturday night; he was commander of the terrorist organization’s Preventive Security Unit and deputy head of its Central Council.

Israel is meanwhile continuing its attacks on Hezbollah targets, including surgical strikes on senior terrorists in Dahieh. Two more airstrikes were carried out Sunday afternoon in the Beirut suburb, according to reports from Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes also struck some 45 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon’s Kafra late in the afternoon, including weapons depots and other terrorist infrastructure.

Hezbollah is also continuing its own attacks on northern and central Israel; the terrorist organization launched multiple barrages of rockets throughout the day on Sunday, beginning from the early morning, at various points in northern Israel.

Red Alert sirens were activated in Nahariya, Shlomi, Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv, Nazereth Illit (Nof HaGalil), Afula, Migdal HaEmek, Gilboa, the Valleys, Ramat David, Tziporit, Dalton, Amuka, Tzfat (Safed), Rosh Pina, Shomera, Shtula, Tiberias, Kiryat Shmona, the Jordan Valley regional council district, Merom HaGalil regional council district, the Lower Galilee, Upper Galilee, Golan Heights and Mount Hermon areas.

