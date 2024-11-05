Photo Credit: Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy

Saudi Arabia and the United States have entered negotiations for a potential bilateral security arrangement, independent of any agreement with Israel, Barak Ravid reported in Axios Monday night, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

It should be noted that in mid-September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) declared that Saudi Arabia would not agree to normalization with the State of Israel without the establishment of a sovereign “Palestinian” State. “We renew the kingdom’s rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian people,” he said.

Advertisement





Last April, the Biden administration was striving for an ambitious diplomatic agreement involving the Saudis and Israel, encouraging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to embrace a fresh pledge to “Palestinian” statehood, in return for diplomatic relations with Riyadh. Meanwhile, the White House offered the Saudis a formal defense treaty, civilian nuclear plants, and a chance to boast that they got Israel to agree to a “Palestinian” state.

Before the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, the Biden administration was engaged in negotiations with both Saudi Arabia and Israel regarding a significant agreement that would encompass a peace treaty between them. Indeed, many have speculated that Hamas launched its attack to thwart the emerging Israeli-Saudi deal.

The US-Saudi agreement will not constitute the comprehensive defense treaty, Raviv noted, but MBS and the White House are still eager to finalize a security agreement ahead of President Biden’s departure from office on January 20, 2025.

Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban visited the White House last week, where he engaged in discussions with Jake Sullivan, Brett McGurk, and Amos Hochstein, according to Ravid.

Additionally, al-Aiban held a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The discussions at the White House primarily centered on U.S.-Saudi bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on a series of security, technology, and economic agreements that both parties aim to finalize before President Biden’s term concludes. One source told Ravid that the security agreement MBS and US officials discussed was distinct from ongoing efforts to reach a mega-deal involving normalization of Israeli and Saudi Arabian relations.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stated during a conference in Saudi Arabia last week that the United States was a dependable partner, saying, “Currently, our working relationship with the US is one of the strongest we have ever experienced, particularly in the realms of national security and economic collaboration, and we are witnessing significant advancements.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: