Photo Credit: US Dept of State / Ron Przysucha

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been diagnosed with pneumonia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported late Sunday.

The king was brought to the Royal Clinic at the al-Salam Palace in Jeddah earlier in the day after experiencing a high fever and joint pain.

Advertisement





The Saudi monarch, 88, will undergo antibiotic treatment for the “lung inflammation,” SPA reported.

King Salman, who has served as monarch since 2015, was admitted to the hospital last month as well.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as “MBS” has gradually taken over most of his aging father’s royal obligations. Early Sunday morning, the Crown Prince met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss a bilateral agreement between their two countries.

Sullivan left for Israel shortly thereafter, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other government leaders. The US diplomat is expected to meet with Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, who co-leads the opposition.