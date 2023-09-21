Photo Credit: KSA MOFA EN / Twitter

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) spoke with Fox News’ Brett Baeir – in English – in a wide-ranging interview broadcast early Thursday (Israel time).

The interview, broadcast early Thursday (Israel time), included his views on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Israel and the United States.

“Every day we are getting closer to an agreement with Israel,” he said. But he added, “For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part. And we have a good negotiations continue until now. We got to see where it goes. We hope that will reach a place that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East.”

The Crown Prince firmly denied that Saudi Arabia had suspended talks on normalization with Israel, brokered by the United States.

When asked about whether he can make a deal with Prime Minister Netanyahu, MBS noted that Netanyahu “made the biggest historic deal for peace since the Cold War.” However, he said that if Saudi Arabia reaches an agreement with Israel, Riyadh will continue that relationship regardless of which government is in power.

“If we have a breakthrough of reaching a deal that give the Palestinians their needs and make the region calm, we’re going to work with whoever is there,” he said.