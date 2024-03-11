Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News anchors on Monday that despite US President Joe Biden’s insistence that Israel refrain from pursuing Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces are going to do exactly that.

Biden said from the outset that he agreed that Israel will have to destroy Hamas as a fighting organization, Netanyahu pointed out.

“Look, it’s either Israel or Hamas. There’s no middle way,” he told Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“I mean, we have to have that victory. We can’t have three-quarters of a victory. We can’t have two-thirds of a victory, because Hamas will reconstitute itself with these four battalions in Rafah, reconquer the Gaza Strip and do the October 7th massacre over and over and over again.

“For us, for Israel, not merely for me, but for the people of Israel, that’s a red line,” Netanyahu said. “We can’t let Hamas survive.”

The prime minister was asked by co-anchor Lawrence Jones whether in fact the Biden Administration is pressuring Israel to “come off the gas a little bit.”

“Look, we have our agreements on the basic goals but we have our disagreements on how to achieve them,” Netanyahu replied. “Ultimately, it’s Israel that has to decide. Our neck is on the line.”

Jones continued to press for an answer, however, on whether in fact the Biden Administration is still supporting Israel in its fight for survival. “Are they encouraging you to get off the gas, though, Prime Minister?” he asked.

“Well, I’m telling you that we’re not getting off the gas,” Netanyahu answered. “I’m telling you that we have to take care of Israel’s security and our future, and that requires eliminating the terrorist army — that’s a prerequisite for victory.”